KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — At minimum 20 civilians have been killed and dozens of some others wounded when mortar rounds struck a crowded livestock market place in southern Afghanistan on Monday, with the governing administration and the Taliban pointing blame at every single other.

Inhabitants in the district of Sangin, in Helmand Province, in which the livestock market place is held in a Taliban-managed location, mentioned that 3 mortar rounds struck just as the bazaar was buzzing with a group of virtually 500 men and women and hundreds of animals. Various community elders mentioned that the mortars experienced been fired by the Next Brigade of the Afghan Military, which has a foundation in the southwest of the district.

“Human and animal flesh was mixed,” mentioned Saifullah Khan, who was at the market place. “Twenty-five people were killed on the spot, 10 others died of their wounds later.”

Mr. Khan mentioned that though the Taliban experienced fired rockets at the military foundation the working day in advance of, Monday early morning experienced been tranquil and there experienced been no preventing in advance of the bazaar experienced commenced.