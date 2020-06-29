Minnesota Weather: Flash Flood Watches, Warnings In Effect After Overnight Storms Drench Central Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS () — After right away storms drenched central Minnesota and western Wisconsin with up to four inches of rain, flash floods are a menace Monday early morning.

The Countrywide Temperature Provider has issued a flash flood view for many central Minnesota counties, stretching from Willmar to the Twin Metropolitan areas metro. In the meantime, counties in western Wisconsin (Dunn, Peirce and St. Croix) are below flash flood warnings.

Forecasters claims flash flooding could impact highways, streets and underpasses, as very well as drainage and lower-lying locations. Motorists who come upon flooded roadways are inspired to change about, as most flooding fatalities come about in cars.

Gerdine & 167th pic.twitter.com/1EnW9FtnD6 — Lakeville Law enforcement (@LakevillePD_MN) June 29, 2020

In accordance to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, the rain is envisioned to carry on by way of Monday early morning, top into a working day of warmth and humidity. Warmth indices up to 100 are achievable.

The relaxation of the operate 7 days seems to be to be just as sizzling and unsettled, with isolated thunderstorms. Even so, the Fourth of July getaway weekend is envisioned to be sunny and very clear, at the very least right up until late Saturday.