Metro area slated for hot and sunny forecast on Monday

Crack out people sun shades, it is likely to be a hot just one.

Temperatures will strategy 95 levels in the Denver metro area Monday with sunny skies in the forecast, in accordance to the Nationwide Climate Services.





In the night, temperatures will fall to 60 levels.

Points will interesting off Tuesday with largely sunny skies and a large of 81. There is a 40% of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Tuesday night will interesting off with a lower of 51.

Relocating ahead, sunny and hot temperature appears to be like to proceed on Wednesday and Thursday.