Meet the Cast of Marrying Millions Season 2 and See the Dramatic New Trailer

Marrying Millions is back again. The fact sequence, which hails from the creators of 90 Working day Fiancé, has 5 new partners becoming a member of returning duos Invoice and Brianna of Dallas, and Gentille and Brian of Las Vegas for the 2nd year.

In situation you were not tipped off by the show’s title, Marrying Millions follows partners who are on reverse sides of the prosperity spectrum. One particular portion is exceptionally rich, the other is, nicely, not. Every few faces scrutiny from family members and good friends who surprise wither it is adore or dollars that are maintaining them jointly.

“Marrying Millions proceeds to broaden our exceptional romantic relationship material,” Gena McCarthy, EVP of unscripted improvement and programming at Life time, explained in a assertion. “We’re excited to introduce five outrageously relatable new couples as they all navigate clashes of class, culture and background in pursuit of love and the American Dream.”