McKinney Mayor Announces City-Wide Mask Requirement To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus – Dallas / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas () – McKinney Mayor George Fuller declared a new mask prerequisite Monday afternoon for companies and nonprofits.

It will just take impact Wednesday, July one at 12:01 p.m.

Exceptions are carved out for when masks interfere with the effectiveness of companies (like if you are acquiring a facial) or the usage of products (feeding on at a cafe.)

“The Policy must require, at a minimum, that all employees and visitors to the entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth when in an area or while performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to coworkers or the public,” the declaration states. “The Policy may allow individuals with an operational need to remove a face covering so long as such operational needs are specifically addressed in the Policy.”

Listed here is the whole declaration:

Mayor Fuller’s 19-yr-outdated daughter analyzed optimistic for COVID-19 in April.

Also in late March, Mayor Fuller imposed a shelter in area get that was challenged in courtroom. The decide finally tossed out the lawsuit.