Matt James Says He “Couldn’t Be More Excited” to Tell “Diverse” Love Stories on The Bachelor

Matt James is prepared to tumble in enjoy.

The 28-calendar year-aged was just lately introduced as the initial Black person to take on the function of The Bachelor, and although it is been a lot less than a thirty day period given that the historic announcement was produced, his lifetime as he is aware it is previously starting off to modify.

Matt instructed host Chris Harrison during The Bachelor: Biggest Seasons—Ever!, “I’ve heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren’t Bachelor Nation faithful that are excited about me and honored by the position I’m in.” He noted that this is the initial time Black individuals and other people of shade will be equipped to witness “diverse relationships” unfold on the ABC sequence.

“I couldn’t be more excited about that,” he shared.

Matt also joked that diverse acquaintances have been coming out of the woodwork to congratulate him on the casting selection, like his 3rd-quality trainer. The truth star quipped, “I hadn’t heard from her since I missed my book report. So, there’s people coming from all over the place to share their excitement. And it’s been nice.”