Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards ‘Mamas Wig’

Marsai Martin was amid the presenters at the 2020 BET Awards, which took position almost on Sunday night time, June 28. The 16-12 months-aged younger star was tapped to announce the winner of Greatest Woman Hip-Hop Artist award that went to Megan Thee Stallion.

In a publish on the formal Twitter account of BET Award, the “Black-ish” star could be viewed donning a white jacket and yellow leading beneath. For her hair, Marsai opted for an ash blonde wig, which quite a few trolled her more than on the internet.

“Marsai Martin’s wig is bigger than she is,” a troll tweeted not prolonged soon after her visual appeal. “Not Marsai Martin in her mamas wig,” a person else echoed the sentiment, when an additional hater included, “Now Marsai Martin now that she had a grown woman wig on…that wig is too grown for ME. love her tho! do you sis! lol.”

Marsai appeared to capture wind of the ridicule. The actress afterwards tackled the trolling in a tweet which go through, “Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards.”

Marsai Martin tackled the trolling in a tweet.

She also talked about the trolling in an Instagram movie. “So I was on Twitter, and a lot of people have been addressing my hair, talking about my hair and how it looks like a grandma’s wig, and I don’t…,” she stated in advance of considerably performing as if she was about to cry. “I’m sorry to anyone that I offended or haven’t gone to your expectation about how I am supposed to be, and I apologize. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings… I’m sorry.”

Marsai then pretended wiping her snot with a 100 greenback invoice in advance of she give up her performing. “Y’all, we’re in quarantine. I mean, we got more to focus on than just my hair,” she concluded.

Some followers luckily arrived to her protection. “While y’all are worried about her appearance, did you catch her message?!?! Have you contacted the Kentucky DA? Is it on your to-do list?!?! Y’all worried about a lace front while this Queen is tryna get you worried about the front lines!” one particular supportive supporter replied to Marsai’s tweet.

“Who doesn’t like what?? You looked beautiful,” an additional person certain Marsai. 1 particular person included, “Who’s talking s**t about our baby?”