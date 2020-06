EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A gunman is at massive following male was identified shot and killed in East Los Angeles early Monday early morning.

The capturing transpired at about two a.m. at South Woods and Union Pacific avenues.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to uncover a male lifeless from a gunshot wound. He was not quickly discovered.

It is nevertheless unclear if there was also a vehicle crash included in the incident.

There was no suspect info or a motive.