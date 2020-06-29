Man dies after being shot at Sydney home

A guy has died after being shot at a home in Sydney's western suburbs.

NSW Law enforcement explained to in a assertion crisis expert services had been named to a house on Jones Avenue in Wentworthville at about 7pm, subsequent a issue for welfare contact.

The guy, aged in his 40s, was discovered with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He experienced been discovered by officers from the Cumberland Law enforcement Region Command.

Irrespective of tries to preserve him he died at the scene, NSW Law enforcement claimed.

A law enforcement investigation into the conditions that led to the guy's demise is ongoing.

"A crime scene has been established and specialist forensic officers will conduct examinations," NSW Law enforcement claimed in a assertion.

"Local detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Any person with data really should get in touch with Criminal offense Stoppers on 1800 333 000.