Mama June: Me & BF Geno Spent $150,000 On Coke & Slept In Our Car!!

On the period finale of Mama June: Relatives Disaster, June even further in depth her high-priced cocaine routine, declaring that she and her boyfriend expended $150,000 on cocaine in just a few months — and slept in their car or truck.

“It got to the point where being able to afford a hotel and being able to live just was not possible, so then we started sleeping in the Suburban,” she stated on the present. “It was a few nights we ended up staying in there.”

“In the past six months, we spent 150,000 on cocaine. It’s been rough, it really has,” extra Geno. The pair admitted that they could blow by way of a pair of ounces a working day — and even an eight-ball an hour.

They also admitted to using ecstasy and acid following they had been admitted to the Banyan Treatment method Heart in Florida. They had been not authorized to see every other in the course of their 30 working day remedy.