Mama June: Me & BF Geno Spent $150,000 On Coke & Slept In Our Car!!

On the period finale of Mama June: Relatives Disaster, June even further in depth her high-priced cocaine routine, declaring that she and her boyfriend expended $150,000 on cocaine in just a few months — and slept in their car or truck.

“It got to the point where being able to afford a hotel and being able to live just was not possible, so then we started sleeping in the Suburban,” she stated on the present. “It was a few nights we ended up staying in there.”

