Liz Hurley’s multi-millionaire ex left note for son shortly before balcony plunge death

Liz Hurley’s 18-12 months-previous son Damian was reportedly created a note by his multi-millionaire father just hrs before his death.

Steve Bing also wrote to Damian’s 50 %-sister Kira Kerkorian Bing before slipping from the 27th flooring of his condominium creating.

American Television set host Billy Bush discovered the trader, who was really worth £482million, left “one note for each kid”.

The creating supervisor and Los Angeles law enforcement are comprehended to have handed the letters on.

Additional Television set collection host Bush claimed: "I have close friends that ended up close friends with him. Steve experienced despair with a cash D.











“The total coronavirus point was undoubtedly a issue. It genuinely messed with him.

“Another supply informed me he was incredibly frustrated. Shut close friends are stunned at his death. Resources informed Additional he endured from bipolar dysfunction.”

The celeb interviewer admitted: “I talked to some of his close friends and they ended up stunned that he moved from downtown to Beverly Hills.

“He was a reclusive dude and then he went to the most social creating in all of Beverly Hills, with celeb legal professionals, rappers and all forms of folks in there.

“And there was funds issues.”

Trader Bing fell from a balcony of the plush 10,000 Santa Monica Boulevard Creating – regarded in LA as the 10K – final Monday.

Ex-girlfriend Sharon Stone informed Bush: “This is really hard. He was a complicated person who I didn’t think always made good decisions. It is a tough one. It’s a very tough one.”

Damian thanked his social media followers for their “overwhelming kindness” on Saturday.

He wrote: “Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging .”

The design experienced shared a concept about his dad’s death, expressing: “This is a strange and confusing . I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

Damian could grow to be the world’s richest teen if he inherited just a portion of his dad’s prosperity.

He was born following a whirlwind romance in between his mother and father that started in 2000.

Bing at first denied he was the father but a DNA exam proved his paternity.

In advance of his death, it was claimed he in no way fulfilled Damian.