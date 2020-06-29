Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With New Song at 2020 BET Awards

BET

The 41-calendar year-previous athlete was not the only a single who is honored at the occasion as Wayne Brady honors late rock and roll trailblazer Minor Richard, who died of bone most cancers this calendar year.

The 2020 BET Awards honored fallen stars at the occasion which took position practically on Sunday, June 28. That night time, rapper Lil Wayne could be noticed giving a unique tribute in honor of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died together with his daughter before this calendar year.

In the clip, Wayne executed “Kobe Bryant”, which was composed in 2009, whilst a movie highlighting Bryant’s profession and pictures of the late athlete and his daughter Gianna performed in the history. “This is Black power status/ Two fingers for the Mambacita/ I’m screamin’ Black Mamba matters,” Lil Wayne rapped.

He went on to spit the bars, “My heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family/ Rest in power/ Let’s hope for peace/ Black lives matter, facts.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=p8W93CzhHIw



Bryant and his 13-calendar year-previous daughter died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January together with 7 other victims. The Lakers legend is survived by his spouse Vanessa and 3 of their 4 little ones with each other, daughters Natalia (17), Bianka (three) and Capri, the latter of whom turned one on June 20.

Wayne Brady compensated a tribute to late rock and roll trailblazer Minor Richard, who died of bone most cancers this calendar year. In his movie, Brady opted to channel Richard by donning a flashy gold tuxedo and executed a medley of Minor Richard's most significant hits, such as "Lucy," "Good Golly, Miss Molly" and "Tutti Frutti."

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=zsiUX-jR_Kw



Richard died at 87 in Nashville in Might. Minor Richard handed absent this early morning from bone most cancers in Nashville. “He was living with his brother in Nashville,” his longtime agent explained. “He was battling for a good while, many years. I last spoke to him about two or three weeks ago. I knew he wasn’t well but he never really got into it, he just would say ‘I’m not well.’ He’s been suffering for many years with various aches and pains. He just wouldn’t talk about it much.”