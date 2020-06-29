Kylie Jenner’s Not Alone: Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Company Is Now Worth $1 Billion

Kim Kardashian‘s business just retains finding far better and far better!

The mogul is offering a 20 per cent stake in KKW Beauty to Coty Inc.—home to some of the world’s most significant magnificence brands like CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and OPI—for $200 million in a offer that values the famed cosmetics corporation at $one billion, in accordance to the Money Periods.

Coty Inc. manufactured the announcement about the strategic partnership on Monday, stating in a push launch that collectively, they will “focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion” outside of Kim’s present item strains. This signifies progress in skincare, haircare, private treatment and nail items!

As for Kim’s position, she and her workforce “will lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives, building on her remarkable global reach capabilities through social media,” the assertion ongoing.

The move will come just months after Coty made a different offer with Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner: a 51 per cent stake in the 22-12 months-old’s make-up corporation, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million.