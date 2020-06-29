King Princess on How Her ”Queer Identity” Can Help Amplify the Black Lives Matter Movement

Brooklyn singer and songwriter Mikaela Straus, much better identified as King Princess, is opening up about how her queer identification can enable amplify the Black Lives Matter motion.

In a latest job interview with Internet-A-Porter, the pop star spoke to the publication about how life in quarantine with her mom and girlfriend Quinn Whitney Wilson (a filmmaker and Lizzo‘s innovative director) has been, acquiring her individual model and the cause why she’s a passionate advocate for the transgender and Black Lives Matter actions.

As discussions encompassing race, law enforcement brutality and groundbreaking modify in The united states have dominated our online and offline discussions pursuing the death’s of Black and trans individuals which include Tony McDade, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor—King Princess is utilizing her voice and system to talk out about what issues to her.

“Right now, with everything that is going on in the world, it is important I use that queer identity as a positive, to be like: ‘I’m queer, I’m also in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and I’m not going to be complacent about racism.'”