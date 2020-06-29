Kim Kardashian West’s Cosmetic Line Now Worth $1B – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kim Kardashian West’s beauty line KKW is now value $one billion next a $200 million offer with magnificence business Coty.
Kardashian West is promoting a part of her line to Coty, which also owns a stake in her sister Kylie Jenner’s magnificence organization.
On Monday, Coty introduced it would obtain a 20% stake in KKW for $200 million.
Kardashian West’s partner Kanye West congratulated her on the milestone stating, “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire.”
— ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020
The 39-yr-aged will continue being the imaginative power at the rear of KKW Elegance, in accordance to a Coty press release announcing the offer.