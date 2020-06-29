Kim Kardashian West’s Cosmetic Line Now Worth $1B – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kim Kardashian West’s beauty line KKW is now value $one billion next a $200 million offer with magnificence business Coty.

Kardashian West is promoting a part of her line to Coty, which also owns a stake in her sister Kylie Jenner’s magnificence organization.

On Monday, Coty introduced it would obtain a 20% stake in KKW for $200 million.

Kardashian West’s partner Kanye West congratulated her on the milestone stating, “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire.”

So I manufactured you this however lifestyle We enjoy you so significantly pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

The 39-yr-aged will continue being the imaginative power at the rear of KKW Elegance, in accordance to a Coty press release announcing the offer.