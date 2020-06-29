Kim Kardashian Sells $200 Million Stake Of Her KKW Makeup Brand To Beauty Company Coty, Increasing The Value Of Her Brand To $1 Billion

It seems like Kim Kardashian’s pockets are only acquiring even larger, and this time it is the benefit in her make-up brand name, KKW, that is acquiring a massive raise.

In accordance to Small business Insider, the multinational attractiveness firm Coty has agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian’s make-up line KKW for a overall of $200 million. The offer will provide the benefit of Kim’s firm to $one billion.

If you can remember, very last calendar year, Coty is the identical firm that obtained a bulk stake of Kylie Jenner’s make-up brand name, which they obtained for $600 million, which produced her attractiveness firm worthy of $one.two billion.

Before this thirty day period, Coty described that they had been in talks with Kim about a likely collaboration for the attractiveness line.

Kim, who introduced her attractiveness brand name again in 2017 stated to TMZ, “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”

The KKW line has developed through the many years and now capabilities a extensive array of lipsticks, foundations, eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, lip liners, and significantly far more.

As described ahead of, Coty is the guardian firm to a lot of home brand names these kinds of as OPI, Covergirl, Sally Hansen, Clairol, Wella, GHD, and Rimmel London. They are also the fragrance companion for Calvin Klein, Chloe, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Burberry, Gucci, and Marc Jacobs.

