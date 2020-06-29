Kim Kardashian Rocks Red Hair: Look Back at Her Hair Evolution

Kim Kardashian is searching pink incredibly hot!

On Sunday, the KKW Attractiveness mogul was noticed out in Malibu, Calif. and rocked a vivid new hairdo. Specially, although donning a vivid orange crop prime and snake pores and skin-patterned trousers, the mom of 4 debuted pink tresses for a day evening with partner Kanye West.

The Retaining Up With the Kardashians star verified on Monday that she did, in truth, dye her hair.

“You guys, I dyed my hair red,” Kardashian stated on her Instagram Tale. “Do you love it?”

On the other hand, this is just not the 1st time Kardashian has experimented with entertaining and playful hair hues. In truth, this is just not even the 1st time that she’s tried cherry pink.

Even so, it seems that the Kardashian-West matriarch is experience her new seem as she shared numerous tales exhibiting off the hanging shade.

Therefore, in honor of the E! personality’s most current daring ‘do, we invite you to seem again at her hair evolution under!