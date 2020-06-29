Kanye West’s Ex-Bodyguard Threatens to Sue Over Alleged Bullying Attempt to Shut Him Up

WENN

Steve Stanulis has responded to the accusation designed by the ‘Stronger’ rapper and his spouse Kim Kardashian that advised he violated their 2016 confidentiality arrangement.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s previous bodyguard is contemplating getting the stars to courtroom for allegedly making an attempt to bully him into silence.

Steve Stanulis strike headlines in Could (20) immediately after he appeared on the Hollywood Uncooked Podcast and branded Kanye the “neediest, moodiest client” he’d at any time experienced, when also spilling all about the “ridiculous” policies the rapper reportedly has his personnel stick to, this kind of as insisting the bodyguard walked 10 paces at the rear of him on town streets.

Associates for Kanye and his spouse Kim fired off a stop-and-desist detect immediately after the revealing chat, accusing him of violating their 2016 confidentiality arrangement and creating “false and defamatory” statements about the pair, when warning he could deal with a $10 million (£8 million) lawsuit if he breached the conditions once again.

Nonetheless, Stanulis’ attorney, Dmitriy Shakhnevich, promises the stability guard-turned-actor and director in no way signed a confidentiality agreement, and he is prepared to file his possess authorized motion if the superstars keep on to attempt and shut him up.

“Our client is being bullied here, and we will not stand for that,” Shakhnevich advised the New York Post’s Website page 6.