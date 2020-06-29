Home Entertainment Kanye West Covers The Gap Store With An Inspirational Message

Kanye West is gearing up to current his new assortment with Hole and, on marketing, he has lined an total Hole retail outlet in Chicago with an inspirational concept.

“Thank God. Hello, Chicago. It’s’ Ye. This is the Gap store I used to shop at when I was driving my Nissan from the south side. Very blessed. I thank God and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve. I put my heart in the color palette and every detail, “he starts.

