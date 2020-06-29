JoJo Siwa Responds To Blackface Allegations

Jojo Siwa has spoken out immediately after a video clip surfaced on the net of her employing Blackface in a audio video clip.

She denies the allegations and states individuals require to end creating an concern of the video clip.

“I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘NONSTOP’ in February,” Siwa, 17, claimed on Instagram. “We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing Blackface. It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything.”

She ongoing, “I’ve addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever. I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn’t.”

