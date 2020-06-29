JoJo Siwa Called ‘Porky Pig’ After Debuting Newly-Dyed Brunette Hair

Instagram

The YouTube star shocks her followers as she ditches her legendary blonde do for darker hair colour, but some Twitter end users get imply and review her to the ‘Looney Tunes’ character.

Twitter end users just would not allow JoJo Siwa by itself. Some haters have blasted the YouTube star but once more, this time without having her performing nearly anything that could possibly offend other persons. Their most recent hatred directed at the 17-calendar year-outdated stemmed from her new hair transformation.

On Friday, June 26, the “Dance Mothers” alum ditched her legendary blonde do for darker hair colour. In an Instagram movie, she utilized the well-known TikTok audio “I’m not gonna do it” to expose her recently-dyed brown hair.

“Girl, don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” the voiceover stated as a platinum blonde JoJo confirmed off her signature significant pony and bow. “I’m not gonna do it girl, I was just thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it…,” she lip-synced the text.

The clip then lower to the “Boomerang” singer strolling into the body with her new chocolate brown hair, which was down and curled. “I did it,” JoJo lip-synced, confirming the extraordinary transform. She captioned the movie, “Wait for it…”

JoJo’s followers had been plainly astonished by her hair transformation, with one particular crafting, “Bruh. I. WAS. NOT. READY! Killed it. Yes.” One more commented, “NOT JOJO USING THE MUSIC MILEY MADE WHEN SHE STARTED CHANGING. IM SO EXCITED EEEEEEEE.”

“jojo youre literally going to save 2020,” a 3rd consumer gushed, whilst Perez Hilton chimed in, “I was not expecting that! Love the makeover! Brunette JoJo should have her own name! Jo?” Previous “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller also commented on JoJo’s new hair colour, exclaiming, “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.”

In the meantime, some Twitter end users received imply and as opposed her to Porky Pig, an animated character in Warner Bros.’ “Looney Tunes” and “Merrie Melodies” collection. They began the hashtag #PorkyPig and posted pics of Jojo up coming to Porky.

JoJo debuted her new hair just hrs soon after she dealt with allegations that her “Nonstop” tunes movie functions a dancer donning blackface. Denying the accusations, she defined that the younger dancer was donning an animal circus costume to match the concept of the movie.

“I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘NONSTOP’ in February. We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface,” she wrote. “It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there.”

Stressing her stance in the Black Life Issue motion, the singer/dancer claimed, “I’ve addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever. I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn’t.”