Joaquin Phoenix Came Close to Yelling at Me for Playing Johnny Cash’s Guitar

WENN

Revealing that the incident took place on the established of ‘The Village’, the previous ‘Boardwalk Empire’ star points out why the ‘Joker’ actor was upset in the 1st area.

–

Actor Michael Pitt acquired an early style of Joker’s rage when he performed co-star Joaquin Phoenix‘s guitar on the established of “The Village” and identified it was a present from Johnny Income‘s family members.

Pitt experienced a great deal of time on his fingers although creating the movie, and when he stumbled throughout his castmate’s guitar he started off strumming.

“I play guitar and I wasn’t working and I wanted to play so I grabbed his guitar and started playing it,” the actor remembers. “He came back in and almost yelled at me.”

Shaken Pitt apologised and Joaquin confirmed him why he was so upset: “He opened up the guitar case and inside he opened up this piece of paper and inside was kind of, like, powder,” the actor remembers. “I go, ‘What is that?’ and he goes, ‘That’s Johnny Cash!’ It was some of his remains!”.

“It was one of Cash’s guitars, I’m not sure which. I’d probably yell at anyone if they touched it. I think the estate or the family had given Joaquin that inspiration to play Johnny Cash.”

Phoenix was getting ready to engage in the place songs legend when he filmed “The Village” in 2004.