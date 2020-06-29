Jets’ Jamal Adams tweets props to Bill Belichick, Patriots for signing Cam Newton

Jamal Adams likes what the Jets’ archrival did Sunday evening.

The All-Pro safety, who wishes possibly a large-cash new agreement or a trade from Gang Eco-friendly, posted his acceptance of the Patriots reportedly signing totally free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to an incentive-laden agreement. Adams stated New England mentor Bill Belichick by title in his praise.

I salute Mentor Bill Belichick for that!

Which is True. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

New England has been predicted to consider a phase again in 2020 soon after parting strategies with Tom Brady in the offseason. A healthier Newton as Brady’s substitute, instead than 2nd-yr professional Jarrett Stidham, must empower Belichick and Co. to at minimum reduce the retreat.

This reaction to Adams’ tweet sums up what Jets supporters are contemplating about the social participate in. (Trace: They never assume it was a stylish shift.)

two factors can be accurate

one. Cam is a participant who justifies to be a starter

two. You dont have to congratulate your largest rival and a HC who has dominated YOUR recent employer just to stir controversy which as I am crafting this tweet I’m at present slipping target to JUST Participate in Soccer — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) June 29, 2020

The Jets, for the document, are -six in opposition to the Patriots given that Adams entered the league as New York’s very first-spherical draft select in 2017. Adams did, on the other hand, create a select-6 in opposition to Jarrett Stidham — the dude who was in line to substitute Brady just before the Newton deal — in rubbish time of a 7 days three NYJ reduction.

Now, Adams will probably see Newton two times this period (COVID-19 allowing) rather. He’s presently -one in opposition to Superman, with the Jets shedding to the Panthers at residence in 2017.