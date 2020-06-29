Jets’ Jamal Adams tweets props to Bill Belichick, Patriots for signing Cam Newton

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Jamal Adams likes what the Jets’ archrival did Sunday evening.

The All-Pro safety, who wishes possibly a large-cash new agreement or a trade from Gang Eco-friendly, posted his acceptance of the Patriots reportedly signing totally free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to an incentive-laden agreement. Adams stated New England mentor Bill Belichick by title in his praise.

New England has been predicted to consider a phase again in 2020 soon after parting strategies with Tom Brady in the offseason. A healthier Newton as Brady’s substitute, instead than 2nd-yr professional Jarrett Stidham, must empower Belichick and Co. to at minimum reduce the retreat.

IYER: Why the Jets gave Joe Flacco a new workforce just before Cam Newton signed with one particular

This reaction to Adams’ tweet sums up what Jets supporters are contemplating about the social participate in. (Trace: They never assume it was a stylish shift.)

The Jets, for the document, are -six in opposition to the Patriots given that Adams entered the league as New York’s very first-spherical draft select in 2017. Adams did, on the other hand, create a select-6 in opposition to Jarrett Stidham — the dude who was in line to substitute Brady just before the Newton deal — in rubbish time of a 7 days three NYJ reduction.

Now, Adams will probably see Newton two times this period (COVID-19 allowing) rather. He’s presently -one in opposition to Superman, with the Jets shedding to the Panthers at residence in 2017.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR