Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith criticize YouTuber Shane Dawson for sexualizing 11-year-old Willow Smith!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Jaden Smith and his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, took to Twitter in excess of the weekend to get in touch with YouTuber Shane Dawson right after a movie reappeared final 7 days of him sexualizing Willow Smith when he was just 11 several years aged.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” Jaden tweeted. “YOU SEXUALIZE AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER !!!!!! IS THE MOST FUNNY THING FOR FUNNY AND NOT WELL ON THE LITTLE ONE.”

