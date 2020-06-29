Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith criticize YouTuber Shane Dawson for sexualizing 11-year-old Willow Smith!

Jaden Smith and his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, took to Twitter in excess of the weekend to get in touch with YouTuber Shane Dawson right after a movie reappeared final 7 days of him sexualizing Willow Smith when he was just 11 several years aged.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” Jaden tweeted. “YOU SEXUALIZE AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER !!!!!! IS THE MOST FUNNY THING FOR FUNNY AND NOT WELL ON THE LITTLE ONE.”

Jada also tweeted, “For Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

Willow isn’t really the only just one YouTuber Dawson has sexualized. He has a prolonged background of battling for pedophilia and confronted a backlash for heading mad with a rapper, Nicki Minaj.

He jumped on his YouTube channel to apologize for his habits.

“I swear on my life, I am not someone who would ever talk about a child, seriously, I would never talk about a child in an inappropriate way,” he stated. “That is disgusting, it is disgusting, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did because of shock or because I thought it was funny or, like ‘Oh my gosh, my child molester character’ or what Everything is disgusting, and I promise it’s not real, it’s not me. “