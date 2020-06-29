J.K. Rowling Retracts Praise for Stephen King After He Declares Support for Trans Women

WENN

The ‘Harry Potter’ creator at first expressed her delight on studying that the King of Horror re-tweeted her article about violence versus ladies in reaction to Lloyd Russell-Moyle’s apology.

J.K. Rowling appeared to eliminate a Twitter article praising American creator Stephen King immediately after he instructed his followers that “trans women are women” about Pleasure weekend (June 27-28).

The 72-yr-outdated observed himself getting branded a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) when he re-tweeted posts designed by the 54-yr-outdated “Harry Potter” creator, relating to violence versus ladies.

On Sunday, Rowling shared a sequence of posts in reaction to an apology from British politician Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who accused the creator of “using” her domestic violence practical experience as “justification for discriminating against” the transgender group, immediately after she questioned the notion that “sex isn’t real” in a sequence of tweets that LGBTQ+ activists condemned as transphobic.

Addressing Russell-Moyle’s apology next his Tribune journal write-up, Rowling unveiled a sequence of tweets relating to violence versus ladies.

“Andrea Dworkin wrote: ‘Men often react to women’s words—speaking and writing-as if they were acts of violence; sometimes men react to women’s words with violence.’ It isn’t hateful for women speak about their own experiences, nor do they deserve shaming for doing so,” she penned, with King later on retweeting the article.

J.K. Rowling resolved Lloyd Russell-Moyle’s apology.

Even though she appeared delighted to get assist from a fellow author, later on introducing, “I’ve always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached… new heights,” and insisting she “won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to,” supporters were not so forgiving.

As a backlash grew, one particular supporter tweeted King to check with: “You should address the TERF tweet. By telling us constant readers if you believe trans women are women.” He replied: “Yes. Trans women are women.”

A supporter demanded Stephen King to tackle the TERF tweet.

Rowling subsequently appeared to have deleted her tweet praising the “Carrie” creator.