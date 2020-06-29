‘It’s Going To Be A Fight’: Family Of George Floyd Speak Out About The Trial

MINNEAPOLIS () — George Floyd’s loved ones confronted the officers who are billed in his loss of life for the initial time Monday, as they viewed from the entrance row of the courtroom.

“This is absolutely insane that we are all gathered here to talk about my nephew being murdered, a damn madman in the middle of the street,” Selwyn Jones mentioned.

George Floyd’s uncle arrived to sit entrance row.

“I walk in the courthouse and it was a room full of white old men and it’s not gonna be fair for my nephew to get a fair trial, I just believe,” Selwyn Jones mentioned.

George’s Aunt has her uncertainties, way too.

“I think my nephew’s case is going to be a fight,” Angela Harrelson mentioned. “I see it right away, it’s gonna be a fight.”

The loved ones mentioned they are annoyed that two of the officers are totally free on bond although they are endlessly captive to the discomfort of dropping George.

Whilst his daily life is more than, they do think his legacy has only just started.

“I think he is changing it already, I think he’s changing it already,” Harrelson mentioned. “The consciousness is in this article, the transparency is in this article, individuals are chatting.”

George’s loved ones will be in this article through the demo. They are hoping cameras will be in the courtroom and say the additional media the greater.

The upcoming scheduled court docket look for the 4 previous officers is September 11. A demo day has been established for March eight.