India bans TikTok, WeChat and dozens more Chinese apps

India’s govt has banned TikTok and dozens more Chinese-designed apps it suggests are a risk to the nation.

In a assertion, it mentioned the apps have been “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

In complete, 59 diverse apps have been banned – such as well-known messaging application WeChat.

It follows months of escalating tensions alongside the disputed border in between the two nations.

The two India and China deployed more troops to the Ladakh area in June, and slight clashes have still left at the very least 20 Indian troops lifeless.

Satellite illustrations or photos also look to demonstrate that China has developed new constructions overlooking the Himalayan border area.

India’s Ministry of Facts Engineering mentioned it was banning the 59 Chinese apps immediately after acquiring “many complaints from various sources” about apps that have been “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner”.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the ministry mentioned.

As it grew in recognition, it has confronted accusations of hyperlinks to the Chinese point out, and of sending person facts into China. Quite a few of its strongest critics are in the United States, such as some US senators who have identified as for an investigation into the corporation.

TikTok fiercely rejects these statements.