Iggy Azalea leaves for the first time after giving birth to a son

The ‘Black Widow’ raptor demonstrates off her article-infant physique in a determine hugging leading and black skinny denims as she heads to the Los Angeles Office of Motor Cars.

Iggy Azalea She has been observed in general public for the first time after secretly giving birth to her first baby. The Australian raptor was photographed jogging an errand in Hollywood, California on Friday June 26.

The new mother confirmed off her article-infant physique in a black outfit and black skinny denims. She was also putting on a frayed denim jacket and black strappy significant-heeled sandals, when keeping a black confront mask that she failed to dress in at the time.

In the images, her lengthy blonde braids had been held straight and unfastened when complemented by very big silver earrings. She sported normal make-up with nude lipstick.

The 30-calendar year-aged star reportedly frequented the Los Angeles Office of Motor Cars that working day to get a new driver’s license picture. Soon after paying 20 minutes inside of, he remaining the making putting on the black mask and keeping paperwork.

Iggy reportedly gave birth to her first baby, a infant, with her boyfriend. Playboi Carti in April, but it was not until eventually before this thirty day period that he verified the information. “I have a son,” she wrote in a concept to her supporters by way of Instagram Tales on Wednesday, June 10. On why he waited for months to share the information, the Grammy-nominated artist described, “I kept waiting for the right time.” to say some thing, but it would seem that the additional time passes, the additional I understand that I will usually sense nervous to share information of this big with the earth. ”

Iggy, who has held her romance with her boyfriend discreet, also discovered her intention to retain her son’s personal lifetime, but it was never ever her intention to retain it a mystery. “I want to keep his private life, but I wanted to make it clear that it is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” mentioned the spitter “Fancy.”

Iggy and Playboi have been relationship because late 2018. In December 2019, they moved into a new house in Atlanta collectively. In the similar thirty day period, rumors that Iggy was expecting commenced to flow into, but neither Iggy nor Playboi verified the information.