Huma Qureshi shocked with her electricity bill worth Rs 50K!



2020 has undoubtedly been a calendar year complete of shocks at this time what is stunning folks are their electricity charges. Huma Qureshi who typically shares movies and candid photographs has taken to Twitter to share her shock as due to the fact of her large-priced bill.

Huma Qureshi just lately tweeted sharing her condition of shock as she been given her bill worth Rs 50,000. Now, which is an crazy sum of funds for just electricity. The actress was remaining stunned and tweeted expressing, ‘What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us.’ Effectively seems to be like the actress is undoubtedly thrown off by the bill and rightfully wants a legitimate justification for it.

What are these new electricity charges ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Previous thirty day period I paid out 6k .. and this thirty day period 50 k ????!!! What is this new selling price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us

Not just Huma Qureshi, just lately even Taapsee Pannu complained about the identical as she also been given a bill worth Rs 36,000/. Taapsee also took to her Twitter account and questioned the electric powered energy brand name the purpose driving the surge selling price as the exorbitant sum is inexplicable. Vir Das and Dino Morea also voiced their problem relating to the identical and a whole lot of netizens joined them and explained they confronted a comparable issue this thirty day period.