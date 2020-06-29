How people are reacting to quarterback Cam Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots

Previous Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots — and NFL gamers, his foreseeable future teammates, and even Boston officers are hyped.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was fast to give the previous Carolina Panthers MVP a heat welcome Sunday night.

[email protected], welcome to New England #PatriotsNation – MJW https://t.co/sTyPKx7Git — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 29, 2020

There was a flurry of eyeball emojis, from New England’s secondary, like Stephon Gilmore, Joejuan Williams, and the McCourty twins, as effectively as linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and jogging back again James White.

Protection Adrian Phillips made available a GIF when the information broke.

Brandon Copeland, a linebacker who signed with the Patriots this offseason, also made available his help.

😂😂😂 … feels very good to be on a distinct facet of this for a transform!! I see you @Patriots 🙌🏾🙌🏾 – Now allow me maintain up my conclude of the deal! #Hustle #Distinct https://t.co/etqM2CIydN — Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) June 29, 2020