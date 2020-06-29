How people are reacting to quarterback Cam Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots

Previous Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots — and NFL gamers, his foreseeable future teammates, and even Boston officers are hyped.
Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was fast to give the previous Carolina Panthers MVP a heat welcome Sunday night.
[email protected], welcome to New England #PatriotsNation – MJW https://t.co/sTyPKx7Git
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 29, 2020
There was a flurry of eyeball emojis, from New England’s secondary, like Stephon Gilmore, Joejuan Williams, and the McCourty twins, as effectively as linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and jogging back again James White.
👀
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 29, 2020
Cam👀👀👀
— Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) June 29, 2020
👀👀 https://t.co/XjGyCrqGKh
— Devin,ampJason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 29, 2020
👀 https://t.co/tTlbpSOF09
— Ja’Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) June 28, 2020
👀👀 https://t.co/E2XmcrgdIk
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) June 29, 2020
Protection Adrian Phillips made available a GIF when the information broke.
pic.twitter.com/XP4jLR5JiQ
— Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) June 29, 2020
Brandon Copeland, a linebacker who signed with the Patriots this offseason, also made available his help.
😂😂😂 … feels very good to be on a distinct facet of this for a transform!! I see you @Patriots 🙌🏾🙌🏾 – Now allow me maintain up my conclude of the deal! #Hustle #Distinct https://t.co/etqM2CIydN
— Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) June 29, 2020
Identical with Greg Olsen, limited conclude for the Seattle Seahawks and a previous teammate of Newton’s in Carolina. Dez Bryant, broad receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton also reacted on Twitter.
Could not be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are obtaining a stud!! 👏👏👏
— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020
Congratulations to @CameronNewton that is big 🙏🏿 https://t.co/ZGALliq0Me
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 29, 2020
Monthly bill immediately after obtaining off the mobile phone with @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/CD4nO1sGJm
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 29, 2020