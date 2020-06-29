How people are reacting to quarterback Cam Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Previous Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots — and NFL gamers, his foreseeable future teammates, and even Boston officers are hyped.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was fast to give the previous Carolina Panthers MVP a heat welcome Sunday night.

There was a flurry of eyeball emojis, from New England’s secondary, like Stephon Gilmore, Joejuan Williams, and the McCourty twins, as effectively as linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and jogging back again James White.

Protection Adrian Phillips made available a GIF when the information broke.

Brandon Copeland, a linebacker who signed with the Patriots this offseason, also made available his help. 

Identical with Greg Olsen, limited conclude for the Seattle Seahawks and a previous teammate of Newton’s in Carolina. Dez Bryant, broad receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton also reacted on Twitter.  

