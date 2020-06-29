How Katy Perry “Saved” Her Life After Her 2017 Breakup From Orlando Bloom

The American Idol choose credited her solid faith and gratitude techniques as the critical elements for finding her out of her “sadness.”

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn’t find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” she shared. “But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful’ even though I am in a s–t mood.”

This is not the initial time Katy has opened up about her mental wellness struggles.

Very last thirty day period, she took to Twitter to express her inner thoughts with despair. “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” she wrote.

Through the SHEIN Alongside one another livestream in Could, she admitted, “I cry when just doing simple tasks.”