Hotel Rooms Alameda Co. Leased For Homeless Sit Empty Months Into COVID-19 Pandemic – San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – At the start out of the coronavirus pandemic California officers realized right away if it unfold into the homeless populace a catastrophe could come about, so the point out leased resorts to property folks dwelling on the streets. Now, months into the pandemic, quite a few of the rooms sit vacant.

The point out recognized, and Alameda County leased the Consolation Inn and Radisson Hotel close to the Oakland Coliseum as destinations for homeless folks to get better or find refuge from the virus.

“It was a win-win when it came up because they were empty. We don’t have tourists anymore,” mentioned James Vann, co-founder of Oakland’s Homeless Advocacy Operating Team.

But what sounded like a good way to get the homeless off the streets has not just panned out.

“A substantial number of the hotel rooms are still vacant, have never been filled,” Vann mentioned. “And many homeless people haven’t been accepted through the process they set up.”

To maintain rooms accessible in scenario of an an infection surge, only persons that examination constructive, are symptomatic, have been specifically uncovered to the virus, or are in remarkably susceptible wellbeing are suitable to stay there.

One particular difficulty for the county is funding. The Federal Crisis Administration Company (FEMA) will choose up 75 per cent of the tab for a resort area, but only if the particular person satisfies the existing conditions for eligibility.

Statewide, only a single-3rd of the accessible rooms are loaded. A ton of homeless folks are nonetheless dwelling in tents and some are apprehensive about contracting coronavirus.

“Yes, they are…they are worried,” mentioned Pastor Preston Walker.

In a cluster of tents in a modest park close to Lake Merritt, Walker life a existence he’s relaxed with admits quite a few of his neighbors are not. He claims quite a few who may possibly like a resort area are far too youthful to qualify as “at risk.” Some others who are more mature really feel like he does. He feels dwelling in resort rooms, following to other folks, really poses a larger threat than dwelling exterior.

“Sheet rock still talks,” he mentioned. “Whatever was embedded in that sheet rock is still there in that sheet rock,” mentioned Walker.

He thinks he’s really safer in his tent than in a single of the homeless resorts. “Yes, because I got ventilation in the tent!”

But homeless advocates say, with 80 per cent of the state’s resort rooms presently vacant, officers should not be ready for folks to get unwell when they could be stopping it from occurring in the initial position.