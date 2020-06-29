Hollywood Actor Anthony Mackie Slams Marvel Over Lack Of Diversity

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Hollywood Anthony Mackie is contacting out Marvel about their deficiency of range when it arrives to manufacturing.

Mackie, who performed Falcon 7 occasions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sat down with fellow actor Daveed Diggs, for an job interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors challenge.

When ‘The Falcon and the Winter season Soldier’ arrives out, I am the direct,” Mackie said. “When ‘Snowpiercer’ arrived out, you happen to be the direct. We have the energy and the capacity to question people inquiries. It truly bothered me that I have completed 7 Marvel videos the place just about every producer, just about every director, just about every stunt man or woman, just about every costume designer, just about every PA, just about every solitary man or woman has been white,” Mackie shared.

