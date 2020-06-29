Hip-Hop Stars Mourn Death of Bay Area Rapper Young Curt Killed in Rollover Crash

Kehlani and Kamaiyah are between celebs who have paid out tribute to the 27-12 months-outdated rapper, who handed absent right after his automobile rolled above on a freeway in Contra Costa County.

Hip-hop group is mourning the reduction of just one of its personal. Bay Area rapper Young Curt was killed in a automobile incident in Contra Costa County, California on early Monday early morning, June 29, Mercury Information reviews.

Soon right after two:00 A.M., officers responded to the incident scene on the Byron Freeway just north of Holey Highway. They located the sufferer, discovered as 27-12 months-outdated Curtis Denton Jr. (Young Curt’s true identify) from Antioch, lying on the dust shoulder outdoors of his 2019 Dodge Charger.

The report mentioned, “Officers called in medical support from East Contra Costa Fire, which landed a medical helicopter at the scene to transport the victim to a nearby hospital.” He, nevertheless, succumbed to his accidents and was pronounced lifeless on arriving at the medical center

Curtis’ automobile was seriously destroyed in the incident, with law enforcement report describing it as “mangled.” When a tow truck arrived to get rid of the wreckage, the automobile was lacking elements of its roof, entrance bumper and some wheels.

It is thought that he was dashing down Byron Freeway, south of Brentwood, when he evidently dropped manage touring close to a bend, sending the automobile into an embankment. The automobile flipped a number of instances, throwing Curtis via the car’s sunroof and on to a dust shoulder. The California Freeway Patrol stated in a assertion that Curtis probably was not sporting his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Enthusiasts and fellow stars have due to the fact taken to Twitter to categorical their grief. Kehlani tweeted, “wowowowow RIP Young Curt.” Replying to the singer’s publish, magnificence expert Alissa Ashley wrote, “F**k man :/ wtf.” Woman rapper Kamaiyah was similarly stunned, putting up on her personal web page, “Rest In Peace to Young Curt a Bay Area legend.”

“RIP YOUNG CURT ! A Bay Area Pioneer who never got his credit . He influenced slang & production from the bay all the way down to LA artists who got on the wave,” just one human being remembered the late rapper. One more additional, “Damn Young Curt died damn.”

Curt experienced introduced new tunes this 12 months, and his 2009 tune “No B***h” experienced not long ago regained acceptance on TikTok. In an episode of the New York Instances podcast “Popcast”, he was credited with popularizing a West Coastline rap design that led to a prime-10 strike, “Thotiana” by the Los Angeles rapper Blueface.