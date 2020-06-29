Here are some of Toronto’s virtual Canada Day celebrations that you can stream

The Metropolis of Toronto has uncovered a assortment of virtual Canada Day activities for persons to stream from house amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gatherings will commence on July 1st at 9am:
9am to 10am — Canadian Pancake Breakfast with Chris Zielinski and mayor John Tory
2pm to 5pm — Society Jam, a virtual kaleidoscope of Toronto artists and neighbourhoods with a lot more than 35 performances, which include Kardinal Offishall, Ali Hassan and Cris Derksen
7pm to 8pm — All set for Primary Time, featuring performances by Haviah Mighty, July Converse, Choir! Choir! Choir! and a lot more
10pm — Canada Day Light-weight Demonstrate at the CN Tower (enjoy on YouTube listed here)
See a lot more data on Toronto’s Canada Day programming listed here.