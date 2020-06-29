Heavy Rains Damage DFL Party Headquarters In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS () — Just one of the structures harmed thanks to the large rains right away was the DFL occasion headquarters in St. Paul.

Pictures posted on Twitter exhibit injury to the building’s ground and ceiling.

Properly Minnesota, it appears like the blue wave strike DFL Party HQ a little bit early this 12 months 🌊😅 pic.twitter.com/19VGjUG9vV — Minnesota DFL Party (@MinnesotaDFL) June 29, 2020

Party officers say that no 1 was slated to be performing in the business office Monday, thanks to the on-heading COVID-19 pandemic.

As these kinds of, the injury to the making is not envisioned to have an impact on the party’s function in advance of the forthcoming election.

