Hairspray’s Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay

Nikki Blonsky is coming out.

Amid June’s Satisfaction Thirty day period, the Golden World-nominated Hairspray actress shared an announcement on social media to the tune of Diana Ross‘ “I’m Coming Out.”

With the legendary tune enjoying in the history, Blonsky danced and lip-synched outdoors to the strike in a movie posted to TikTok.

“Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray,” she captioned the movie.

Blonsky was showered with assist on social media adhering to her announcement. “A gay icon in 2007 and even more so now in 2020,” 1 tweet read through. “I’m so happy for you bb.”

An additional tweet declared, “The best news to come out of this awful year!”

Past calendar year, the 31-calendar year-aged verified to E! Information that she was fortunately in a connection.

“I am the happiest I’ve ever been in my current relationship,” the star mentioned at the time. “[I] am energized for the long term, the two individually and skillfully.”