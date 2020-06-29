Gunmen Storm Pakistan’s Stock Exchange, Killing at Least 2

Gunmen stormed Pakistan’s inventory trade in the town of Karachi on Monday early morning, killing at minimum two men and women, officers mentioned.

Officers documented that 4 gunmen drove up to the parking gate in entrance of the trade, and that two managed to enter the parking location ahead of all 4 were being killed in a firefight with stability forces. Officers and traders were being documented to have taken shelter inside of the trade for the duration of the taking pictures, which lasted for nearly an hour, officers mentioned.

There was no quick assert of duty.