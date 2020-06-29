Google may bring back Play Store app update notifications

It seems that Google may lastly be caving and seeking to bring back Play Store app update notifications following getting rid of them previous calendar year.
Right after the tech large taken off the element, a number of 3rd-get together applications started off showing up to provide the exact same purpose and notify consumers about what applications have been up to date. This indicated that Google taken off a element that quite a few persons truly favored.
Android Law enforcement now notes that consumers most likely will not be needing 3rd-get together applications for this purpose any longer, as Google may be bringing it back. Some consumers report that they are currently viewing Play Store app update notifications once more.
All of these experiences are coming from consumers managing the 20.seven.16-all [0] [PR] 317546459 model of the Google Play Store, with the first report coming from a consumer on the Android 11 Beta one update on a Pixel 3a.
All those with the performance observe that it appears to be like the exact same as it did in advance of it was taken off, as the Play Store provides you a breakdown of the applications it has up to date.
It seems that Google is screening the element with a pick range of consumers. It is feasible that Google will roll it out to additional consumers and bring it back formally, or there is also the risk that it could conclude the check with no any even further ideas.
Supply: Android Law enforcement