Get Life Advice From Nick Cannon, Todd Chrisley, Nene Leakes & More on E!’s Celebrity Call Center

A brand name new demonstrate is coming to E!, and the title—Celebrity Call Center—basically claims it all!

Govt produced by Nick Cannon, the series will give common men and women an remarkable possibility to obtain assistance from their beloved superstars on enjoyable, lighthearted and relatable matters. These will of training course include things like loved ones, buddies, interactions and function, but also the far more outrageous.

Just take Todd Chrisley‘s caller, for case in point!

In this first look at the demonstrate, Todd receives a question from someone who claims they have “a few” cats.

“How many cats is a few?” Todd asks the caller, who solutions 8 or 9. “Then honey, you residing in Gray Gardens!”

The clip features plenty more interesting circumstances, from Alyssa Milano advising another person on the proper time to have a newborn to Dorinda Medley commanding her caller “stop that bologna!”

In addition to these stars, expect for Celebrity Call Center to feature Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Mikey Working day, Vivica A. Fox, Nene Leakes, Loni Enjoy, Kelly Osbourne, Shangela and far more.