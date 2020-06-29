Free Lunch Available For Kids This Summer In LA At Over 30 Participating Rec Centers – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Metropolis of Los Angeles Office of Recreation and Parks will supply totally free get-and-go lunches throughout the town beginning on June 29.

The lunches are accessible by way of August 14 as element of the department’s Summer Lunch Plan for select-up on a initially-arrive, initially-served foundation for folks 18 a long time outdated and young at additional than 30 places.

Grownups with disabilities who are enrolled in a exclusive faculty district software through the faculty calendar year are also suitable to take part.

There are no household revenue constraints. Only just one lunch will be accessible for each participant, bodily distancing should be practiced and all recipients should use a mask.

To come across the closest area to you, you can phone the recreation and parks business office immediately at 213-485-8743 or textual content “Summer Meals” to 97779. The whole checklist of taking part places is also accessible listed here. Simply call the facilities for serving occasions.

Los Angeles County libraries also introduced a 2020 summertime lunch software previously this thirty day period that gives totally free foods to young children by way of August seven at taking part county library places. Read through listed here for additional on that software.