Former Red Sox prospect Ryan Westmoreland married his fiancée, Libby

Former Red Sox prospect and now UMass Dartmouth baseball assistant mentor Ryan Westmoreland married his fiancée, Libby, on Friday in Newport, Rhode Island.

The pair, who acquired engaged in 2018, experienced postponed their initial marriage ideas and as a substitute opted for a neighborhood marriage with their near relatives and close friends. In accordance to Libby’s newest instagram submit, the Westmorelands system on getting yet another reception in July of 2021.

“There were so many important people missing, and it was certainly not the same without you, but we felt so loved, even from afar,” she wrote. “And we feel so lucky to get to do this all again on 7.8.21!”

Ryan also shared pictures of their marriage — with a beautiful watch of the ocean — on Twitter:

We do. pic.twitter.com/4NolV5YzY1 — Ryan Westmoreland (@RWesty25) June 28, 2020

The ceremonious celebration marks an uplifting instant for the pair, who have dealt with the psychological toil of Ryan’s well being more than the several years.

In a characteristic tale by The Boston Globe’s Stan Grossfeld, Ryan talked about the 10 several years because he underwent unexpected emergency mind surgical procedure following medical professionals identified a cavernous malformation. Only 19 several years outdated at the time, he experienced been drafted by the Red Sox out of Portsmouth (R.I.) Substantial Faculty in the fifth spherical only two several years prior — and was viewed as just one of the prime prospective customers and regarded as a “left-handed Mike Trout.”

His well being did strengthen, and he was capable to return to the baseball discipline and consider swings in opposition to expert pitchers in the Dominican Educational League in 2011. Sad to say, the tumor re-shaped the subsequent 12 months, and he underwent a next surgical procedure to efficiently eliminate it. When the Red Sox’ No. one prospect, he retired from baseball at the age of 22.

He has gone through 17 mind-connected surgical procedures so much.

Ryan, or “Westy” as he’s usually named, admitted that the psychological soreness grew to become far too considerably for him at periods. He even stopped observing Red Sox online games — emotion that it was far too agonizing to see teammates he experienced performed with in the minors, these kinds of as Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, when being aware of that he was intended to be together with them.

In spite of setbacks that nevertheless influence him these days, which includes numbness on the proper aspect of his physique and deal with, he has ongoing to get the job done with medical professionals and is centered on sustaining his well being by way of education and diet. He’s steadily bettering, which includes searching “ripped” and getting capable to “move easily with just a slight limp.”

His psychological well being has enhanced, far too, many thanks to the help of his relatives and Libby. The two fulfilled on an on-line courting application, and Ryan mentioned that he admires his spouse, who is a social employee, for her psychological toughness.

“She’s incredible,” Westmoreland explained to the World‘s Stan Grossfeld. “She’s very in tune with emotions and how to deal with trauma and different aspects of life.”

Baseball has also remained in his existence, by way of coaching youth summer months league, at Portsmouth Substantial Faculty, and now at UMass Dartmouth. Getting knowledgeable the enjoy and reduction of getting the recreation taken absent from him, Ryan shares his expertise with more youthful athletes and hopes to aid them “in life” as effectively.

All over the time of the anniversary of his prognosis, he usually has a vivid desire of taking part in at Fenway:

“I just dreamed of running out to center field at Fenway with a packed house,” he mentioned. “Everything is silent and in slow motion. I’m just seeing everyone and thinking ‘I made it!’”