Former Oakland Raiders Head Coach Joe Bugel Dies At 80 – San Francisco

WASHINGTON ( SF/AP — Former Oakland Raiders head mentor and Washington Redskins assistant Joe Bugel, regarded as just one of the leading offensive line coaches in NFL background, has died. He was 80.

Bugel died on Sunday, in accordance to a assertion from the Redskins, who did not disclose a lead to of loss of life. In his time as a member of the Washington coaching personnel, Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive traces that assisted direct the staff to a few Tremendous Bowls underneath Corridor of Fame head mentor Joe Gibbs.

He was the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line mentor from 1981-82 and grew to become the assistant head mentor in 1983, a purpose he experienced till 1989 prior to turning out to be the head mentor of the Phoenix Cardinals.

He returned for a 2nd stint with the staff as assistant head mentor-offense from 2004-09.

“Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football. He came to work every day with such great excitement and his players had tremendous respect for him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason we had so much success,” Gibbs mentioned in a assertion.

“Bugel was such a big part of that and his impact was felt not only by those Redskins teams, but truly across the entire league. I will miss his friendship and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife Brenda, his girls and their entire family.”

With gamers these kinds of as Jeff Bostic, Joe Jacoby and Corridor of Famer Russ Grimm on the offensive line, Washington received the Tremendous Bowl following the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons with a few distinct quarterbacks.

Joe Theismann, the QB for the team’s 1st Tremendous Bowl title, tweeted: “Joe Bugel was a friend as much as a coach. For those of us who had the privilege to know him we were blessed. He’ll have the best Oline in heaven. RIP Joe.”

Bugel was promoted to assistant head mentor in 1983, the calendar year the Redskins scored a then-NFL file 541 details. That staff arrived at the Tremendous Bowl, wherever it dropped to the Los Angeles Raiders.

In his 1st 9 many years in Washington, Bugel assisted the Redskins have 4 one,000-garden rushers, just one four,000-garden passer and 9 one,000-garden receivers.

Soon after his 1st stint in Washington, Bugel was employed by the Cardinals as head mentor in 1990. He led the staff for 4 seasons prior to becoming a member of the Oakland Raiders as assistant head mentor/offense from 1995-96 and head mentor in 1997. He coached the offensive line for the then-San Diego Chargers from 1998-2001.

Soon after a two-calendar year crack from coaching, Bugel returned to the Redskins in 2004 as assistant head mentor-offense underneath Gibbs, though his key occupation was to perform with the offensive line. He stayed on as offensive line mentor in 2008 and retired pursuing the 2009 time.