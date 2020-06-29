Former CU Buffs star Emma Coburn breaks Colorado state mile record

Former CU Buff Emma Coburn broke the Colorado mile record on Saturday by clocking a four moment and 32 seconds mile at Colorado Mesa College in Grand Junction. The past record was held by fellow CU Buff Dani Jones (four:36).

The 2020 Workforce Manager Colorado Mile was held as a fundraiser for the Sachs Basis, a Colorado-based mostly non-revenue that supports Black pupils searching to show up at faculty.

Workforce Manager was aiming to increase $20,000 via the function, but experienced far more than $30,000 pledged by the conclude of the function on Saturday evening.

No male runner, which includes Niwot’s Cruz Culpepper, was equipped to split the four:01 men’s Colorado Mile record, narrowly lacking the mark by just in excess of a single next. The record is held by previous CU Buff runner Joe Klecker.

The Workforce Manager Colorado Mile is the newest in a sequence of distinctive racing occasions made by specialist working teams in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pressured several race cancellations.