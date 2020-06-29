Florida Georgia Line’s Fourth of July Gift Guide Is Red, White and Country

We enjoy these merchandise, and we hope you do way too. E! has affiliate interactions, so we may well get a smaller share of the income from your buys. Objects are offered by the retailer, not E!.

It really is time to get your glow (and summer months) on!

Fourth of July weekend is nearly in this article and whilst celebrations will be distinct this yr, Florida Georgia Line is hopeful you will increase a toast to The us with excellent tunes, family members time and probably even some Aged Camp Whiskey.

Following releasing their most recent EP correctly titled six-Pack, each Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were capable to share a number of particular things that could make your summer months celebrations a little bit far more “simple.” Let’s just say they are so excellent that we desire we believed of them ourselves.

As you pull out your purple, white and blue for the holiday getaway weekend, get a glance at Florida Georgia Line’s picks for a particular (and risk-free) summer months celebration.