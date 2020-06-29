Fireworks Ignite Wildfire Near Oak Knoll Golf Links In Oakland Hills – San Francisco

OAKLAND ( SF) — The finest worry of Oakland firefighters about unlawful fireworks grew to become a truth early Sunday as a blaze erupted in the woods in close proximity to the Oak Knoll Golf Links.

Oakland hearth officers posted on Twitter that blaze erupted in close proximity to Crest Ave. and Fontaine St. at about three:09 a.m. Arriving crews promptly elevated the reaction to a few alarms as flames ended up spreading between the trees and brush.

In all 56 firefighters ended up rushed to the scene to halt the wildfire’s unfold.

The fire’s progress was stopped at two one/two acres in the early early morning hrs with crews remaining on the scene to watch and extinguish very hot places.

Officers mentioned no buildings ended up threatened and no accidents claimed. The bring about of the hearth was the unlawful use of fireworks.

Issues ended up elevated as Sunday night approached with the Nationwide Weather conditions Services warning of powerful, gusty winds right away.