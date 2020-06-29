Firefighters take on wildfire southeast of Chatfield State Park

A 461-acre wildfire southeast of Chatfield State Park has been 100% contained and evacuation orders are getting lifted, officers mentioned late Monday afternoon.

No constructions have been destroyed and no accidents have been documented in the Chatridge two hearth, in accordance to Eric Hurst, a South Metro Fireplace Rescue spokesman.

Fireplace investigators on Monday night mentioned the lead to of the blaze was an “electrical malfunction on a power pole.”

The BackCountry subdivision and the close by Highlands Ranch Regulation Enforcement Coaching Basis had been requested to evacuate, in accordance to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office environment. The evacuation, early in the afternoon, was required.

Simply click in this article to read through the total tale.