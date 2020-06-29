Ferries collide in Bangladesh river, at least 28 dead

A ferry carrying about 100 travellers capsized right after becoming strike Monday by a much larger vessel in a Bangladeshi river, killing at least 28 folks, officers mentioned.

It was not crystal clear how a lot of folks have been ready to swim to protection or have been nonetheless lacking.

Rescuers such as firefighters and coastline guard and navy staff have been continuing to research the river, mentioned Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fireplace Assistance and Civil Defence.

Rozina Islam, a hearth office formal, mentioned 28 bodies experienced been recovered by Monday afternoon. A few kids have been amid the victims.

She mentioned the Early morning Chook ferry was travelling on the Buriganga River to the money, Dhaka, from neighbouring Munshiganj district when it was strike by the much larger ferry in the vicinity of Shyambazar and capsized. The 2nd ferry still left the scene right after the incident, she mentioned.