Fans Slam ‘Thirsty’ Brandi Glanville for Posting Pic of Her Allegedly Kissing Denise Richards

WENN/Dave Starbuck

Fans of ‘The Authentic Housewives of Beverly Hills’ are evidently not pleased with the reality that Brandi even now hangs up on the rumors, prompting them to phone her ‘messy’ and ‘thirsty.’

–

The hookup rumors involving Brandi Glanville and her previous “The Authentic Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Denise Richards have however to conclusion. The previous despatched enthusiasts into frenzy soon after she took to Twitter on Saturday, June 27 to put up a image of her kissing a female who seemed a good deal like Denise.

In the dimly-lit near-up image, the female could be witnessed kissing her on her cheek. Brandi, in the meantime, puckered her lips. Captioning the image, Brandi wrote, “Making dinner for my fam/neighbors -#snack on this.”

Brandi Glanville shared a image of her kissing a Denise Richards lookalike.

Even though Brandi did not disclose the id of the other female in the snap, several assumed that it was Denise, who was rumored to be hooking up with Brandi amid her relationship to Aaron Phypers. Fans had been evidently not pleased with the reality that Brandi even now hung up on the rumors, prompting them to phone her “messy” and “thirsty.”

“The thirst is real. Perhaps you should chug some water,” 1 lover sarcastically proposed. “This proves thirst and motive on your end. Nothing more,” somebody else extra.

“Love you but you really gotta stop. This just makes you look bad and goes to show the same ugly character,” 1 other wrote to Brandi. In the meantime, 1 particular person reminded the 47-calendar year-previous that “Despite what you think, you will never go back to that show. Unlike you, those Girls are smart enough to know that you can turn against them in a heat of a moment and you’re too risky for their spot. You have no ‘loyalty’ for what you did to LVP, and now Denise. #RHOBH.”

The hookup rumors involving Brandi and Denise began when the “RHOBH” forged went on a journey to Rome in late November 2019. The females confronted Denise about a attainable affair with Brandi. Denise, even so, denied the rumors as a rep for her claimed that “the story isn’t true.”

In the meantime, Brandi appeared to crack silence on the rumors as she wrote a cryptic put up on Instagram on January nine. “When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed’ to…,” so she captioned a snap of herself laughing and hunting zen on “Enjoy What Comes about Are living with Andy Cohen“.

The 47-calendar year-previous fueled the speculations with a not-so-PG tweet directed to Denise on February three. It began soon after Denise took to her Twitter account to request her on-line devotees for enable to make a decision a new tag line for her for the new year of the Bravo truth demonstrate. “Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit,” she tweeted. Afterwards, Brandi appeared to answer to it in a now-deleted put up that go through, “I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat p***y.’ ”