‘Extremely Dangerous’: Flooding In Western Wisconsin Makes Some Roads Impassable

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — Flash flooding in western Wisconsin thanks to significant rain is generating some streets impassable.

Law enforcement in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin say components of Freeway 63 are risky and ought to not be employed. Authorities say some h2o rescues and evacuations are using area in the local community.

In the close by Pierce County village of Ellsworth, officers say numerous culverts have been overcome by the significant rain and that has triggered localized flooding, which include components of Freeway 10.

Freeway 29 close to Spring Valley is also shut, in accordance to the Wisconsin Section of Transportation.

The Nationwide Weather conditions Assistance issued a flash flood warning for the region in which four to six inches of rain has fallen.

